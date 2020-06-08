Earlier this month, Sony postponed its highly anticipated PlayStation 5 game reveal event that was scheduled to happen on June 4, owing to the ongoing unrest in the US. The postponement was definitely disappointing for excited fans and developers alike, but there is finally some good news.

Sony’s PlayStation division has announced that the PlayStation 5 online game reveal event will kick off at 1:00 PM PDT, Monday (9:00 PM BST, Monday / 1:30 AM IST, Tuesday) on June 11. You can tune in to the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels to catch all the action.

As a sweet surprise, Sony says the online pre-taped program will be broadcast at 1080p resolution and 30FPS frame rate. The company has already confirmed that the digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and will be open to everyone.

