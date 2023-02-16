We start today’s deals over at Amazon.com, where you will find everything necessary to get the best media experience for your entertainment center. Deals start with the 55-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, which sells for $1,498 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This great smart TV usually sells for $2,000, meaning you will score more than $500 in savings.

Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80K The Sony OLED 55" BRAVIA XR A80K is a 4K Ultra HD TV with Smart Google TV and Dolby Vision HDR. It features advanced processing for intense contrast, pure blacks and natural colors. OLED technology provides immersive depth and realism, while the wide spectrum of colors offers natural and beautiful picture quality. The TV also supports HDMI 2.1 and has a Smart TV platform. It also includes the BRAVIA CORE app for streaming 4K movies and supports Dolby Vision for an immersive cinematic experience. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Sony’s OLED BRAVIA XR A80K Series is currently on sale at Amazon.com, where all its models get special treatment. The 55-inch model is the best option for those who want to score the best savings, as you will be able to take one home for just $1,498. Suppose you want a larger display. In that case, you can also consider picking up the 65-inch version for $1,998 thanks to a $300 discount, or get the 75-inch model for $2,998 and get $200 savings. Either way, you will be getting a gorgeous OLED display, Dolby Vision HDR, exclusive gaming features for the Play Station 5, Alexa compatibility, XR OLED Contrast Pro technology to deliver a great experience with immersive depth and realism, pure black, and lifelike brightness.

If you want better image quality, you can also opt for the higher-end Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X95K Series BRAVIA XR Mini LED Smart TV that sells for $2,198 after receiving a 21 percent discount on its 65-inch model, which represents more than $600 savings. Or get the more affordable X90K Series BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart TV for $1,198 with 20 percent savings.

And if you want an even more affordable option, consider picking up a new 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for just $600 with 21 percent savings. Or check out the latest Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV for $650 and save 19 percent on your purchase. You can also take advantage of the latest deals available from Hisense and boost your setup with Govee’s latest offers.

Now, you can also be interested in upgrading your audio setup. In that case, I suggest you check out the latest deals available from Fluance, where you will find the Signature HiFi 2-Way Bookshelf Surround Sound Speakers selling for just $200 after a $100 discount, or get the more affordable Fluance Elite High Definition 2-Way Bookshelf Surround Sound Speakers for $150 with 17 percent savings.

You may also want to take advantage of a lightning deal that will get you a new Fluance RT81 Elite High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player for just $212 with 15 percent savings. You can also consider going for a new and more affordable Electrohome Montrose Vinyl Record Player for just $85 with 15 percent savings, or get yours with two 4-inch Bluetooth-powered bookshelf speakers for $170, which is also receiving a 15 percent discount.