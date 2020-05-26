After a torrent of some detailed leaks, Sony has finally launched the ZV-1, a compact 4K digital camera that is aimed squarely at video content creators, or in short, vloggers. The new Sony device has an articulating screen, making it easier to see what the camera is capturing and accordingly frame the shot, but there are a host of new vlogging-centric features as well.

Starting with the hardware, it features a 20.1MP 1.0-type Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with a 10-element ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* Lens (ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* Lens) and the BIONZ X image processing engine. There are three in-built mics for clear voice capture, while the SteadyShot (joint optical and electronic stabilization) system ensures blur-free imagery.

Starting with the Vari-angle LCD screen, it offers an opening angle of 176-degrees and a rotating angle of 270-degrees. Aside from letting users easily frame their shots, the touch-sensitive panel also makes it easier to quickly adjust focus, shutter speed, and other parameters without having to play with the physical camera buttons.

You get all the fancy eye-tracking and focusing technologies from Sony on the ZV-1 camera, alongside a ton of focusing and shooting modes. There is a dedicated Bokeh Switch button that automatically blurs the background and keeps the subject in focus while adjusting the ISO and depth in the background.

As for the special software features, there is a Product Showcase Setting that quickly adjusts the focus from your face to the object in the frame while shooting a product video. Aside from shifting focus, it automatically widens the frame as well and can be activated using the custom C2 button. The ZV-1 also supports 960fps slo-mo video capture and offers a wide range of creative effects too.

The companion Imaging Edge Mobile app lets users transfer files to their phone wirelessly, while the Movie Edit app allows video cropping and subject reframing on the go. Plus, the built-in ND Filter ensures exposure issues are kept at bay and allows users to capture blurred motion and expressive bokeh.

The Sony ZV-1 is priced at $799, but Sony will sell it at an introductory price of $749 until June 28. The ACCVC1 Vlogger Kit will go on sale next month priced at $149, but when purchased together with the camera, it will cost $50 through June 28.

Source: Sony