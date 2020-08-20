Webcams fitted on laptops, or most cheap dedicated webcams for that matter, can barely let you have a video call without making your face look like a blurry and shadowy mess. Thankfully, multiple brands have lately released tools that can let you use their digital camera or even an action camera as a webcam. And at long last, Sony has joined that list as well.

Sony has released a software called Imaging Edge Webcam that will let you connect its digital cameras to your PC and use them as a webcam. It is currently compatible with 35 Sony camera models that include the freshly launched Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera, the Alpha a7S III and the RX100 VII among others. You can find the full list of compatible Sony cameras here.

However, it appears that Sony has only launched a Windows 10 version of the Imaging Edge Webcam software, as the press release doesn’t mention a macOS version. In order to set up your Sony digital camera as a webcam, all you need is a USB cable and the software installed on your PC to get crystal clear output during video calls. You can read about the set-up process on this page.