Sony’s new PlayStation subscription service may be announced next week

As the tech world keeps evolving, companies have opted to look for more ways to make users spend money on their products. Of course, you could list several great devices that work seamlessly to make our lives easier, but today we will focus on what seems to be a more profitable way to make money. And it seems that Sony is also looking to improve its current offerings.

Sony currently offers three different subscription services for PlayStation users:

We have PlayStation Plus, which gives users two free PS4 titles to download every month, plus the chance to access online multiplayer gaming, exclusive discounts, and other goodies.

PlayStation Now is a great option for older PS gamers who want to play titles from the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 4 on their current gaming console and Windows computers, as it is a cloud gaming service.

Finally the video and media service that provides exactly that, video and media.

However, none of the previously mentioned subscription services seem to be good enough to against other subscription services available in the market. Still, it seems that Sony wants to change that. The latest PlayStation rumors claim that Sony is getting ready to unveil a new subscription service as soon as next week. This service has allegedly been developing under codename Spartacus, and it could be Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Game Pass, which is one of the best, if not the best, gaming subscription services available. It goes for $10 to $15 per month, and it offers more than 100 high-quality games for both Xbox and PC users, which can be downloaded to their consoles to play locally.

Sony’s new service will allegedly combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to give birth to this new service that would let users choose from multiple titles, including recent and classic games from previous PS gaming consoles. Further, this subscription gaming service will have multiple tiers to choose from. Those who opt to get the most expensive tier would also receive access to extended demos and the chance to stream these titles over the internet.

A spokesperson for Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rumors also suggest that the company is allegedly working on launching PlayStation Now on Android and iOS, but there’s no idea when that will happen. But at least I know that I’d definitely love to play some PS1 classics on my smartphone.

