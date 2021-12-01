Sony’s latest WF-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are on sale
We keep receiving amazing discounts on some of the best wireless headphones and earbuds in the market. We recently listed several options from Apple, which include the latest AirPods gen-3 and more. However, we are now focusing on Sony and its latest wireless headphones, starting with the Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones that currently receive an 11 percent discount that translates to $31.99 savings for anyone who’s interested in picking up a pair. This means that you can purchase these wireless earbuds for $248 on any of its two different color options.
The Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones feature IPX4 water and sweat resistance, up to 8-hours of music playback with noise-canceling, plus a new integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec for amazing sound, crystal clear call quality, and more.
However, you can also opt for the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones that are also on sale. You can pick up a pair for $248 after a $100 discount. These wireless headphones will deliver up to 30 hours of non-stop music, and their quick charge feature will get you up to 5 hours of battery life after a 10-minute charge. It also features Touch Sensor controls to paise, play, skip tracks, control the volume of your favorite tunes, and more.
Sony WF-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Philips Fidelio L3
A more affordable option comes as the Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N wireless Bluetooth headphones that are receiving a massive 57 percent discount. This means that you can pick up a pair for just $78, and you will still be able to score $101.99 savings on any of its two different color variants. These headphones feature smart noise cancelation and 35-hour battery life. And if you’re still looking for more options to choose from, you can also consider the Philips Fidelio L3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones that are currently up for grabs for $190 after a 46 percent discount that will get you $160 savings.