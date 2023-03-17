Amazon’s latest offers will get you massive savings on a new gaming headset, as there are many options. One of the best options comes from Sony, as the Sony-INZONE H3 wired gaming headset is now available for just $78 after scoring $21 instant savings. This amazing over-ear headset with 360 Spatial Sound provides precise rival detection and a light but strong design that will let you play for hours. Plus, its smooth ear pads will make your experience even more enjoyable. And the best part is that you can use them with your PC or the PS5.

Sony INZONE-H3 Like the Sony INZONE H9, the H3 supports 360 Spatial Sound for gaming, and has an ergonomic and soft cushion to play for extended periods. It supports PC and the PlayStation 5, and users can customize their experience using the INZONE Hub software tool. See at Amazon (US)

Suppose you don’t want to have cables getting in your way. In that case, you can also consider picking up the Sony INZONE H7 wireless gaming headset, which includes the same amazing features for $198 after scoring a 14 percent discount, or get the best of the bunch with the INZONE H9, which now sells for $278 after receiving the same $21 discount.

Other, more affordable alternatives arrive with the SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset, now available for $138, thanks to a 14 percent discount. The best part of this product is that it’s compatible with your PC, PS5, PS4, Mac, Android devices, and the Nintendo Switch. It arrives with a new compact multi-platform USB-C dongle for low latency, up to 30 hours of non-stop gaming, support for 7.1 virtual surround sound, Tempest 3D Audio, and more.

Audio-Technica’s ATH-GL3WH Closed-Back Gaming Headset is also an excellent option, and its current 10 percent discount makes it more compelling, as it now sells for just $89. And suppose you want the most affordable and budget-friendly alternative around. In that case, I suggest you check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, as it is still receiving an insane 44 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $45.