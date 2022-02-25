Sony's Game Pass-like subscription could cost up to $16 per month

Last year, it was reported that Sony is working on building a Microsoft Game Pass-like subscription for PlayStation. The idea of the service is to offer users a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly fee and provide online multiplayer access. Some new information regarding Sony's "Spartacus" project has come up.

According to GamesBeat, Spartacus will have three tiers: $10, $13, and $16 per month. These tiers will be called Essential, Extra, and Premium. The Essential service will remain the same as the currently available PlayStation Plus whereas the other two tiers will provide additional benefits.

The $13 per month Extra plan will provide access to Monthly games and a catalog of games whereas the $16 per month Premium plan will provide access to everything: Game catalog, Monthly Games, Streaming, Game Trials, and more.

It's not known if Sony will add any first-party subscription service to Spartacus. Jim Ryan of Sony Interactive Entertainment has previously said that the company isn't sustainable enough to put AAA gaming titles, that cost millions and billions to make, under a subscription service. Sony is reportedly going to test the service in the coming weeks. Sony will then officially unveil the details of the subscription service in March if all goes well, the report claims.

Source: GamesBeat | Via: Engadget