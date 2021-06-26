We keep on getting some interesting deals to close the week. You can currently get a new Sony A8H 65-inch BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility for $1,797.11 after receiving a $702.88 discount. This smart tv features Sony’s best processor, which analyzes content to bring out OLED’s intense contrast with pure blacks, improved brightness, and natural colors. Now, if you want a larger display with the same 4K Ultra HD and HDR support, you can grab the Sony X950H 75-inch TV for $1,998 with $601.99 savings. Another option you can consider is the Sony A80J 55 Inch TV, which is currently getting a $201.99 discount, which means you can grab yours for $1,698.

Now, if you’re in the market for a new phone, you can grab the Microsoft Surface Duo for just $606 after a massive $793.93 discount, which represents 57 percent savings. Now, this ‘foldable’ phone comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, dual 5.6-inch displays, which are held together by a 360 hinge. Now, if you want something less flashy, but still a great device. You can grab a new OnePlus 8 in Glacial Green for $595.39 after receiving a $103.61 discount on its unlocked version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powers this phone, and it features a 6.55-inch display, a triple camera setup with a primary 48MP sensor, which is backed up by a 2MP macro and 16MP front camera.

Finally, if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can consider getting a new Motorola One 5G that currently sells for $300 after receiving a $100 discount. This phone comes with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. Other deals include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which’s now selling for $304 after getting a 29 percent discount, which translates to $126 savings. This model comes with a 10.4-inch display, 128GB storage space, an S Pen, and AKG Dual Speakers.

