Amazon’s latest offers will get you huge savings on some of Sony’s best smart TVs, as you can currently pick up a new X90K Series: BRAVIA XR LED Smart Google TV for as low as $998 when you go for the smallest screen model that will get you a 55-inch display. However, today’s best deal comes with the more prominent 85-inch model, which now sells for $1,998 thanks to a 29 percent discount, translating to $800 instant savings.

Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series Smart TV $1998 $2800 Save $802 Sony's 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV comes with Dolby Vision, HDR, exclussive features for the Playstation 5, precisely controlled backlighting to deliver deep black, high peak brightness and enhanced images by XR Contrast Booster to get real-life depth and detail. $2,800 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Sony’s X90K smart TV comes with Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive features that will take your gaming experience to new levels, as it was created to enhance the image and sound quality you get with the PlayStation 5 with input lag as low as 8.5ms, Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch. Of course, this also means that you can enjoy your favorite shows, games, and movies to the fullest, as Sony’s Full Array LED Contrast will deliver deep blacks with precisely controlled backlighting. Its XR contrast Booster 10 will also provide additional improvements with better depth and detail, and its Cognitive Processor XR will also help with more natural-looking colors.

You can also opt for the 65-inch model, as this variant sells for just $1,098 after receiving a very compelling 27 percent discount. This model comes with $400 instant savings and the same amazing features. Of course, you can also opt for the more affordable 77-inch Sony A80K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED smart Google TV that now sells for $2,070 thanks to a 28 percent discount in renewed condition that will get you $838 instant savings. And if you want a more affordable alternative, you can also check out the 43-inch X85K Series for just $598 after picking up an 8 percent discount.

You can also pick up a new Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar with Bass Reflex Speaker for your new smart TV, as it now sells for just $98 thanks to a 25 percent discount, or add the higher-end Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar for $250 and get $50 instant savings on your purchase.