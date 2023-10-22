Thanks to recent price drops, we have found some interesting savings available at Amazon.com, as you can currently score one of Sony’s best smart TVs for less. Savings start with the smaller, more affordable 55-inch variant, now selling for $1,198. Indeed, you won’t see any savings or on-page coupons anywhere, but this smart TV is normally listed for $1,900 at Best Buy, which means you would be getting more than $700 savings on an excellent product.

The 65-inch version of the Sony BRAVIA XR A75L Series 4K Ultra HD TV is also getting an attractive price cut, as it is now available for $1,498. This version usually sells for $2,600, meaning that your savings would go all the way up to $1,100 if you choose to take advantage of this offer. Either way, you would be taking an excellent new smart TV to your home, as the A75L Series includes special PS5 features, up to 120Hz refresh rates, Acoustic Surface Audio+, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to deliver improved image quality with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, and a bright image to replicate how we see things in real life.

Of course, you can make your smart TV stand out even more when you add Govee’s AI Gaming Sync Box Kit, which includes a 4K gaming box and 11.8ft of RGBIC TV LED backlights, making it perfect for your 55 and 65-inch smart TVs. You can also enhance your gaming experience with a new pair of Sony-INZONE H7. This outstanding wireless headset features 360 Spatial Audio, and it sells for just $120, which means you get to score 48 percent savings. To make things run smoothly with fast data speeds, you can also pick up the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro system for $209 with 30 percent savings, which translates to $90 off its regular price.