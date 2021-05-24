We start today’s deals with some nice discounts on a couple of smart TVs and Amazon products. First up. The Sony XBR75X950H 75-inch X950H, 4K Ultra HD Full-Array, LED Smart TV getting a massive $600 discount, meaning you can get one at Amazon.com for just $1,998. If you’d rather get your new TV at Best Buy, you can get the same model with the same 75-inch display for $2,000.

Now, that’s not the only option you can go for, as the Samsung 75-inch QLED Q70T Series is also on sale, and you can get one for $1,698 after receiving a $100 discount. But if you’re looking for even more affordable options, we can suggest you check out the Sony X85J 55-Inch TV that’s currently getting a $201.99 discount, leaving it available at just $998, which comes with a smaller price tag, and a smaller display as well.

    Sony 75-inch X950H 4K Smart TV

    Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q70T Series

    Sony X85J 55-Inch TV

Now, you can boost your new Smart TV with c couple of Amazon products. First up, improve your sound with the Nebula Soundbar that’s now selling for $180 after receiving a $50 discount. This soundbar comes with 4K HDR support, built-in subwoofers, and a voice remote with Alexa, and it will also serve as a Fire TV stick. You can also get a new Fire Stick 4K or the Fire Stick Lite for $40 and $25 after a $10 and $5 discount, respectively. The Fire TV Cube is also on sale, and you can get one for $100 with $20 savings.

    Nebula Soundbar

    Fire TV Stick 4K

    Fire TV Cube

Other deals feature the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch, which’s now selling for $20 after receiving a $4.99 discount on its Animal Crossing version. The Pokemon Expressions variant is getting a $10.29 discount, meaning you can grab one for $39.70, and finally, you can get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59, down from its regular $70 price tag.

    PowerA Wired Controller Animal Crossings

    PowerA Wireless Controller Pokemon Expressions

    Nintendo Switch Pro Controller




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

