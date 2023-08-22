We keep receiving amazing smart TV deals from Amazon.com, where you can now get your hands on a new 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV for $1,198 after receiving a very compelling 20 percent discount. This model is perfect for those who own a PS5, as it comes with exclusive features for your gaming console that will take your gaming experience to new heights, starting with auto HDR, Tone Mapping, Auto Genre selection, and all of these amazing settings and assist features are found in the Game Menu, which will make it easier for you to configure your TV accordingly.

Of course, regular users will also enjoy an excellent media experience thanks to Dolby Vision and Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR, which will boost regular content to reach outstanding color, contrast, and clarity for a more life-like image. And the best part of picking up this new smart TV is that you will also get the BRAVIA CORE app to let you enjoy the latest Sony Pictures Entertainment titles and a massive collection of great IMAX Enhanced content.

If you want a larger screen, I suggest you check out the latest savings applied to TCL’s XL collection and Q-series smart TVs, as they will deliver excellent image quality and sound for less. And if you’re looking for a new smart TV for your dorm, then I have to recommend Samsung’s 32-inch M80C UHD HDR Smart Computer Monitor, which is also a streaming TV that will help you do all your school work and stream anything you want after you’re done. It now sells for $600 after receiving a $100 discount, which is cool if you’re on a tighter budget.

Also on sale is the Marshall Acton III Bluetooth Home Speaker, which will be a great addition to your room, as this outstanding smart speaker will deliver killer sound anywhere you take it. It now sells for $250 thanks to an 11 percent discount, which means you can pick one up and save $30.