Amazon’s latest deals will help you upgrade your entertainment center just in time to watch FIFA’s World Cup final games, as you can currently purchase a new 65-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV for just $698 after receiving a 30 percent discount that translates to more than $300 savings. In addition, Sony’s 2022 X80K model comes with Dolby Vision HDR, 60Hz refresh rates, a narrow bezel design, exclusive features for those who own a PlayStation 5, and other amazing features. Plus, it works perfectly with Alexa, even though you need an Alexa-enabled device to ask your digital assistant to change channels, adjust volume, and more.

You can also score some exciting savings on the smaller 50-inch version that goes for $528 after seeing a 25 percent discount, or get the 75-inch model for just $998.

Of course, deals don’t stop there, as you will also find LG’s C2 Series 42-Inch Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV going for $797 after receiving an 11 percent discount. This may not be the largest option around, but it will be perfect for your room or for your workstation.

Sony X80K 65-inch 4K LED TV Sony’s 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV arrives with Dolby Vision, HDR support, and a 4K Processor X1 that will make it deliver a smooth and clear picture, full or rich colors, and detailed contrast. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable options. In that case, you can also check out the 50-inch Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dt QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for $390 after seeing a 26 percent discount. And if that’s still too much for your wallet, I can also recommend you consider going for Amazon’s 4-Series Fire TV, as you can get the 55-inch model for just $330 after a huge 37 percent discount.

You can also score $50 savings on Microsoft’s Xbox Series S all-digital gaming console, as it now goes for $250 at Best Buy, or get it for just $240 after scoring a $60 discount at Amazon.com. This Holiday Console version comes with an Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a power cable, and 2 AA batteries.

And you can take your media experience to new heights with a new Sony HT-A9 7.1.4ch High-Performance Home Theater Speaker System, which now sells for $1,798 after receiving a 10 percent discount, or go for a more affordable Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar Surround Sound Home Theater, which is now available for $498 thanks to the latest $201 savings. And if you act fast, you can also pick up the Jamo Studio Series S 803 Home Cinema System, which sells for just $175 after an insane 68 percent discount.