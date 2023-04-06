We start today’s deals with the 65-inch Sony 4K ultra HD TV X95K series: BRAVIA XR Mini LED Smart Google TV, which now sells for $1,898 thanks to a 32% discount. This amazing smart TV usually sells for $2,800, meaning that you can score more than $900 in savings if you choose to take advantage of this deal.

Sony’s X95K arrives with mini LED technology, Dolby Vision, HDR, exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, and a Cognitive Processor XR, which will help it deliver intense contrast, deep blacks, a bright image, and natural-looking colors. And, of course, you also get support for Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and other great streaming services. You can also opt for the larger 75 and 85-inch models, as these sell for $2,998 and $4,298, respectively, with up to 22 percent savings.

However, you can also get Sony’s amazing image quality on the more affordable X90K series BRAVIA XR Full Array LED smart Google TV that sells for $1,098 on its 65-inch version thanks to a 27 percent discount that translates to $400 instant savings. And if you want to spend some more, you can also consider checking out Sony’s A80K series 4K Ultra HD TV that goes for $1,398 with 30 percent savings on its 55-inch alternative.

The Sony X85K series is also getting some love, and you can pick it up for $998 on its 65-inch variant thanks to a 17 percent discount that will help you keep $200 in your pocket. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also check out the 43-inch Sony 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series, now selling for $498, but you won’t find any savings here. You can also check out yesterday’s listings, where you will find other options from LG and Hisense on sale.