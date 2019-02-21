Android

Sony rebrand leaked to turn Xperia XZ4 into Xperia 1

A fresh batch of renders have come along from leaks blogger Evan Blass along with the suggestion that the phone we thought we would be calling the Xperia XZ4 may not be.

We presume this new “Xperia 1” name is analogous to the XZ4 — hark back to another development when the mid-range Xperia XA3 was redubbed as the Xperia 10.

Speaking of the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, Blass has more renders of those devices.

Back to the Xperia XZ4: the media got tipped off a few weeks ago to what appears to be an unpublished specs page for the device which suggested that the device would have a 1440p 21:9 display. However, Blass follows up his render posts with a big spec line.

Sony usually saves its 4K displays for its “Premium” smartphones — the first one, the Xperia Z5 Premium, came out in 2015. Last year was the first time the company incorporated OLED displays into its flagship phones. If Blass’s word carries through to the product, the Xperia 1 will be the first phone to have a 4K OLED display.

Lots to confirm as we head to Sony’s MWC 2019 event on February 25.

