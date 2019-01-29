Android

Sony Xperia XZ4 specs may have spilled onto the web

Contents
Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
Octa-core (1x2.84GHz + 3x2.42GHz + 4x1.8GHz Kryo 485)
Adreno 640 GPU

Screen Size

6.5 inches TRILUMINOS OLED
1440 x 3360 (~562 ppi)

Memory

6GB RAM

Storage

128GB storage + microSD up to 512GB

Battery

4,400mAh battery
Qnovo Adaptive Charging

Weight

191 grams

Materials

Corning Gorilla Glass 5
IP65/68

Operating System

Android 9 Pie

Keen eyes and quick hands have led to a Chinese-language specifications page for what may seemingly be the Sony Xperia XZ4 or a variant.

The specs, which were first posted then taken off of Chinese microblogging site Weibo, have made their way to sumahoinfo.com.

We should also note that the 4,400mAh battery capacity would be a marked jump from the XZ3‘s 3,330mAh unit and even the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s 4,200mAh cell. The larger display on this unit when compared to the 6-incher on the XZ3 may have, in part, allowed the thickness to tread down from 9.9mm to 8.1mm.

At the same time, PhoneArena rightly points out that the Galaxy Note 9 towed a 4,000mAh battery in its 8.8mm thick chassis and weighed in at a heavy 201 grams. The captured portion of the webpage does not contain any camera specs. Even beyond that, we’re left with more to measure.

Overall, this would be a stunner of a hardware package if Sony does indeed have it to show off at MWC next month. Let’s see if this leak stacks up or deceives.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
PhoneArena
Source
Sumahoinfo.com
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 9, Android Pie, China, Leaks, News, Rumors, Sony, Specs, Xperia XZ4
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.