Sony Xperia XZ4 specs may have spilled onto the web

Keen eyes and quick hands have led to a Chinese-language specifications page for what may seemingly be the Sony Xperia XZ4 or a variant.

The specs, which were first posted then taken off of Chinese microblogging site Weibo, have made their way to sumahoinfo.com.

We should also note that the 4,400mAh battery capacity would be a marked jump from the XZ3‘s 3,330mAh unit and even the Huawei Mate 20 Pro’s 4,200mAh cell. The larger display on this unit when compared to the 6-incher on the XZ3 may have, in part, allowed the thickness to tread down from 9.9mm to 8.1mm.

At the same time, PhoneArena rightly points out that the Galaxy Note 9 towed a 4,000mAh battery in its 8.8mm thick chassis and weighed in at a heavy 201 grams. The captured portion of the webpage does not contain any camera specs. Even beyond that, we’re left with more to measure.

Overall, this would be a stunner of a hardware package if Sony does indeed have it to show off at MWC next month. Let’s see if this leak stacks up or deceives.