Sony MWC invite goes out: is it the Xperia XZ4?

We’ve been hearing a lot about the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ4. It apparently blows away most phones according to benchmark results, but here at Pocketnow we don’t really care about those. Previous leaks and rumors suggest that we should see a really tall display take over most of the front of the phone.

Then there were rumors of it possibly featuring a triple-camera setup, and some killer specs, including the new Snapdragon 855, 6- and 8GB of RAM configurations, and 256GB of storage.

Invites are going out for a February 25 event, which is clearly part of MWC 2019. While the invites don’t reveal much about the event, chances are that we’re probably looking at the Xperia XZ4 announcement.

We’ll be there in Barcelona to tell you all about it, so make sure to check our MWC 2019 coverage.