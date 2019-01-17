Android

Sony MWC invite goes out: is it the Xperia XZ4?

Contents

We’ve been hearing a lot about the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ4. It apparently blows away most phones according to benchmark results, but here at Pocketnow we don’t really care about those. Previous leaks and rumors suggest that we should see a really tall display take over most of the front of the phone.

Then there were rumors of it possibly featuring a triple-camera setup, and some killer specs, including the new Snapdragon 855, 6- and 8GB of RAM configurations, and 256GB of storage.

Invites are going out for a February 25 event, which is clearly part of MWC 2019. While the invites don’t reveal much about the event, chances are that we’re probably looking at the Xperia XZ4 announcement.

We’ll be there in Barcelona to tell you all about it, so make sure to check our MWC 2019 coverage.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Xperia Blog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, MWC 2019, News, Sony, Xperia XZ4
, , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.