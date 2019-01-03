Android

Sony Xperia XZ4 benchmark blows all other phones away

Xperia XZ3

We know to expect a Sony Xperia XZ4 flagship sometime in the near future, regardless if it will happen at CES or at MWC. Thanks to previous leaks we know to expect a tall screen with a design that will dramatically reduce the bezels present on most Sony phones in the past. As it will be a flagship, it is almost certain that it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 chip.

We do not know for sure whether the phone with model number I8134 is the Xperia XZ4 or not. Chances are it is, but we’ll put it this way. An unknown Sony phone with model number I8134 just shamed all other phones on AnTuTu. It’s running on the Snapdragon 855 platform, and it scored a whopping almost 400k score (395,721, to be specific). That’s way more than Apple’s A12 Bionic, Huawei’s Kirin 980, and even other Snapdragon 855-powered phones.

No other information is available, aside from the score, chip, and the model number. We have no idea about the amount of RAM, display size and resolution, or anything else. However, we do know that it will be a beast! We just hope Sony isn’t going to sabotage itself by messing something up, either with the phone, its camera, or availability.

Via
Gizmo China
Source
Twitter
Android, Phones
Android, Leaks, News, Rumors, Sony, Xperia XZ4
