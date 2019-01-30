Wild guess: Sony Xperia XZ4 has 52-megapixel camera

You can take a picture, put Arial text on it, slap on a watermark and then do anything you want with it. Put it out to Facebook or Twitter or even Reddit. But we’re going to trip down this rabbit hole to see where it goes.

Japanese publication Sumahoinfo.com, which got hold of what appeared to be an unreleased Sony Xperia XZ4 specs page this week, has apparently picked up on an image that was placed on Reddit that suggests big things for the flagship Android phone’s three rear cameras. Much bigger, in fact, than what was suggested before today.

Unlike the early claims of 16-, 16- and 5-megapixel rear cameras, this picture goes as far as to put out a 16-megapixel telephoto camera at f/2.6 aperture, 0.3-megapixel f/1.4 time-of-flight sensor (believed to be primarily an autofocus tool) and a scarily resolute 52-megapixel f/1.6 snapper.

Sony’s biggest sensor to go public is a 48-megapixel unit that is featured on the Honor View 20. We’ve also checked around Reddit as well as several concept render media banks, but have found nothing related to this rumor.

Is Sumahoinfo.com part of a massive con job to push the reputation of Sony’s struggling mobile division? Has it been hoodwinked like the rest of us would be? Or is it all true? Sony has an event at MWC. Let’s see what happens.