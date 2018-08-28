Android

OLED or water? Is Xperia XZ3 coming to IFA 2018?

The key to any good tech teaser these days? Keep it vague and don’t show tech. It’s an axiom that’s touched HTC and BlackBerry in some ways heading towards IFA — their product launches are happening Thursday.

Pencil in Sony for another August 30 event. It has tweeted out a 14-second teaser showing the company’s “XPERIA” wordmark getting wiped into view with some watery blue gradients moving around.

Not exactly the most exciting way to perhaps lead us into an Xperia XZ3, for theory’s sake. Xperia Blog speculates that the vibrancy of the colors shown could signal OLED screens coming into play.

We would like to see more of its Concept Lab projects come out of the woodwork, but until then, we’ll be left guessing.

