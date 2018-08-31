On today’s Pocketnow Daily from IFA 2018, we cover the launch of Sony’s first AMOLED flagship, the Xperia XZ3. Then we talk about Apple meeting with a Taiwanese firm to bring micro-LED and mini-LED displays to their devices in the future. The ZTE Axon 9 Pro brings back a true focus on multimedia at an affordable price while the Casio PRO TREK WSD-F30 brings Wear OS back to the outdoors. We end today’s show with an all-in-one deal for students who want Spotify, Hulu and Showtime, too.



