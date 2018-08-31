Android

Sony Xperia XZ3 IFA launch, 2018 iPhones with new OLED technology | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On today’s Pocketnow Daily from IFA 2018, we cover the launch of Sony’s first AMOLED flagship, the Xperia XZ3. Then we talk about Apple meeting with a Taiwanese firm to bring micro-LED and mini-LED displays to their devices in the future. The ZTE Axon 9 Pro brings back a true focus on multimedia at an affordable price while the Casio PRO TREK WSD-F30 brings Wear OS back to the outdoors. We end today’s show with an all-in-one deal for students who want Spotify, Hulu and Showtime, too.


Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.