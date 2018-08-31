Sony Xperia XZ3 IFA launch, 2018 iPhones with new OLED technology | Pocketnow Daily
On today’s Pocketnow Daily from IFA 2018, we cover the launch of Sony’s first AMOLED flagship, the Xperia XZ3. Then we talk about Apple meeting with a Taiwanese firm to bring micro-LED and mini-LED displays to their devices in the future. The ZTE Axon 9 Pro brings back a true focus on multimedia at an affordable price while the Casio PRO TREK WSD-F30 brings Wear OS back to the outdoors. We end today’s show with an all-in-one deal for students who want Spotify, Hulu and Showtime, too.
- Sony Xperia XZ3 official with BRAVIA OLED screen
- Apple could be planning on using MicroLED and MiniLED displays in their devices
- ZTE Axon 9 Pro announced as a true multimedia flagship
- The new Casio PRO TREK might just be perfect for outdoor enthusiasts
- If you’re a student you have to get this Spotify deal!
Discuss This Post