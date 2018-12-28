Android

Sony Xperia XA3 Plus will be a €519 mid-ranger, apparently

Sony’s Xperia XA series of mid-range smartphones haven’t really been statement pieces against the more flamboyant types like ones from Motorola and Chinese manufacturers.

Still, we never expected them to cost this much. DroidShout reports from its trusted source that the Sony Xperia XA3 Plus, expected out at CES 2019, will cost €519 at launch in most European markets.

Considering that the comparable XA2 Ultra launched for about €100 less in Europe and that the XA2 Plus (pictured above) just €70 less in Taiwan — the difference between the two mainly being a taller display — this really isn’t a shocker as much as it is a disappointment for those who like to maximize on that mid-tier purchase. Prices are going up, even for Snapdragon 600-tier phones, and manufacturers are telling us to deal with it.

DroidShout also notes that the Xperia L3 will also be available with a 5.7-inch 720p extra-tall display, dual cameras and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Both Xperia L3 and the 6-inch, full HD XA3 Plus will run Android 9 Pie from first boot.

