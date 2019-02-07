Sony Xperia XA3 may have 21:9 “CinemaWide” display

Sony’s mobile business has been stuck in the financial dregs for a long time and is seemingly closer to the brink of dissoution than ever before. So, it makes sense that it would pull a Hail Mary move and go wide. “CinemaWide.”

LetsGoDigital out of the Netherlands has tracked an EUIPO trademark filing for the term “CinemaWide” which is to be applied to “Smartphones; tablet computers […] display screens; LCDs” and other goods and services defined in Nice class 9.

Since 2014, it’s been suggested that Sony would introduce 21:9 aspect ratio displays to its phones. Concept renders and rumors have been dripping out along the way.

Turns out, WinFuture has been on the trail of an Xperia XA3 — well, the XA3 or a “Plus” model, there’s been little to tell — a future iteration of its most recent mid-range Android phone series. It looks to have a 5.9-inch 21:9 display at 1080p resolution, dual 23- and 8-megapixel rear cameras, a small notch for the selfie camera.

Other aspects of this device include what look to be capacitive pads for a volume rocker and a power-fingeprint sensor combo, a USB-C port with two speaker ports on the bottom, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and 3,500mAh of battery power.

The Xperia XA3 as well as the XZ4, also said to be toting a 21:9 display, are expected out at MWC 2019. Let’s see if this CinemaWide marketing makes the cut and makes any difference here.