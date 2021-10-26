After some teasers, Sony finally unveiled their latest addition to their smartphone lineup, the Sony Xperia PRO-I. The brand new device primarily focuses on camera capability and features. The company praises the camera, which is also the first 1-inch camera sensor with phase detection autofocus to make it to other regions outside of Japan.

The promotional video by Sony focuses on the camera features and overall quality, and we find out that the “I” in the name stands for “Imaging.” It’s not often we see a 1-inch sensor on a smartphone, and it looks like it’s straight from the company’s RX100 VII compact camera, which has been “optimized for a smartphone.” This just means that it’s using most of the sensor to make 12MP images. There’s also a variable aperture, which can go from f/2.0 to f/4.0.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I has another pair 12 MP camera sensors, a 16mm f/2.2 ultrawide, and a 50mm f/2.4 telephoto sensor. The main camera features Real-Time Eye Autofocus for humans, animals, and for both photography and videography modes. The sensor can also lock on subjects thanks to 315 phase-detect AF. The device uses the same Bionz X Image Signal Processor that can also be found in other Xperia devices such as the Xperia 1 III, and 5 III.

When it gets to the rest of the hardware, Sony added two additional buttons to control the camera. There’s a two-stage shutter key which we expected, while the other is a circular shortcut button that can be mapped in Sony’s Videography Pro app. It can offer additional features and let you change the exposure, color balance, and more settings while shooting.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 3 storage. It has a built-in microSDXC card slot, and there’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The selfie shooter is an 8MP f/2.0 sensor with 1.12µm.

The display is a 6.5-inch OLED panel with support for 120Hz, and it has a resolution of 1644 x 3840 (640 PPI), there’s IP68 water and dust resistance, USB-C, and Displayport, as well as the usual fingerprint sensor mounted on the side. When it gets to charging, there’s a 4,500 mAh battery built-in, and it supports fast charging at 30W.

Sony will start selling the Xperia PRO-I in December in the UK, Germany, Netherlands, and the Nordics. It will also be available in the US for around $1,800 USD, and it will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout the States. Pre-orders will begin on October 28 at 10 AM EDT.