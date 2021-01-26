Almost a year after its official debut, the Xperia Pro has finally made it to the US shores. And for all its professional appeal and features, you’ll have to pay a bomb – $2,499.99. Sony says that the phone will be available to buy starting today from a handful of authorized dealers across the country. And in case you were wondering, it comes in a single black trim.

Inside, the Xperia Pro is virtually identical to the Xperia 1 II flagship that was launched last year. You get a 6.5-inch 4K (3840×1644 pixels) HDR OLED display with a tall 21: 9 aspect ratio. The phone itself can be used as a high-resolution viewfinder by connecting the phone with a high-end camera via the HDMI port. Yes, the Xperia Pro has an HDMI port at the bottom, sitting alongside the USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer.

And since the Sony offering also supports 5G in the US, the Xperia Pro will also allow you to livestream the footage being captured with the connected camera directly to platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. While mmWave 5G is fast enough for the aforesaid task, Sony has equipped the phone with a 360-degree antenna for better network reception, while the material used in the chassis allows radio waves to pass through more easily.

As for the rest of the Xperia Pro’s internal specifications, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood, paired with 12 gigs of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Plus, the onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. A 4,000mAh battery provides the juice.

Sony’s offering packs three 12MP cameras at the back (wide + ultrawide + telephoto), and you get support for features such as cinematic 24FPS video capture at 4K resolution. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes equipped with an 8MP snapper. Plus, the Sony Xperia Pro also offers an IP68-certified build.