sony xperia pro
Image: Sony

Almost a year after its official debut, the Xperia Pro has finally made it to the US shores. And for all its professional appeal and features, you’ll have to pay a bomb – $2,499.99. Sony says that the phone will be available to buy starting today from a handful of authorized dealers across the country. And in case you were wondering, it comes in a single black trim. 

Inside, the Xperia Pro is virtually identical to the Xperia 1 II flagship that was launched last year. You get a 6.5-inch 4K (3840×1644 pixels) HDR OLED display with a tall 21: 9 aspect ratio. The phone itself can be used as a high-resolution viewfinder by connecting the phone with a high-end camera via the HDMI port. Yes, the Xperia Pro has an HDMI port at the bottom, sitting alongside the USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer.

And since the Sony offering also supports 5G in the US, the Xperia Pro will also allow you to livestream the footage being captured with the connected camera directly to platforms such as YouTube and Twitch. While mmWave 5G is fast enough for the aforesaid task, Sony has equipped the phone with a 360-degree antenna for better network reception, while the material used in the chassis allows radio waves to pass through more easily. 

As for the rest of the Xperia Pro’s internal specifications, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood, paired with 12 gigs of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Plus, the onboard storage can be expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. A 4,000mAh battery provides the juice.

Sony’s offering packs three 12MP cameras at the back (wide + ultrawide + telephoto), and you get support for features such as cinematic 24FPS video capture at 4K resolution. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes equipped with an 8MP snapper. Plus, the Sony Xperia Pro also offers an IP68-certified build. 

I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.
You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: M1X MacBook Leaks: EVERYTHING We Wanted? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about new MacBooks with Apple Silicon, iPhone 13 rumors, a LTE-only Galaxy S21 and more.
iPhone 12
Apple testing foldable screens, considers in-screen fingerprint sensor for iPhones
Apple’s progress is reportedly limited to folding screens as of now, and it doesn’t have a working prototype of a foldable iPhone yet.
iPad Pro mini-LED
The latest iPad Pro, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and more devices are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the 11 and 12-inch iPad Pro models, and a couple of Android smartphones on sale