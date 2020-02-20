Sony has launched a new mid-range L-series phone that looks like, well, every other Sony phone. Christened the Xperia L4, the latest Sony offering has a tall 21:9 display with a waterdrop notch and triple rear cameras.

Interestingly, the Xperia L4 packs the same MediaTek chip as its predecessor. Here’s what the Sony Xperia L4 has to offer in terms of internal hardware:

6.2-inch HD+ LCD display

Triple rear cameras (13-megapixel main shooter + 5-megapixel wide-angle + 2-megapixel depth sensor)

8-megapixel selfie snapper

MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

3GB of RAM

64GB onboard storage (expandable up to 512GB)

3,580mAh battery

Sony Xperia L4 will be up for grabs in blue and black color options. Sony is yet to reveal the asking price of its latest mid-range phone, but it will go on sale only in a handful of markets starting Spring 2020.

Source: Sony