Sony is working on a new flagship smartphone, and going by the naming convention the company has been following lately, it might be called the Xperia I III. So far, the phone has been surrounded by mystery, and the only detail we knew so far was a rumored February 2021 launch. Now, leakster Steve H (aka OnLeaks via Voice) has shared hi-resolution renders of the upcoming Sony flagship, showing the device in all its glory from various angles.
Starting with the design, the core aesthetics remain familiar. The Xperia I III appears to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, flaunting a glass-and-metal build with a few refinements. The bezels are slimmer and there is now a new physical shortcut key on the side. Sony is retaining the dual front-firing stereo speakers, and thankfully, the 3.5mm headphone jack is still there. The display is reportedly a 6.5-inch OLED panel with what appears to be a 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio and likely 90Hz or higher refresh rate.
As per the leak, the Xperia I III will support 5G, and there is also a microSD card for storage expansion. And just like its predecessors, the fingeprint sensor is embedded in the power button. Over at the back, Sony has equipped its upcoming flagship with a triple rear camera camera system accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor and ZEISS T anti-reflective coating on top.
But there is one notable change. The telephoto camera at the bottom has a rectangular lens opening, which is a clear sign that Sony is going with a periscope or folded lens camera system for the zoom camera on Xperia I III. As we’ve already seen on devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the periscope system helps achieve a higher optical zoom output. Details about rest of the internal specifications are not known, but being a flagship device, we expect it to come equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor.