Sony is working on a new flagship smartphone, and going by the naming convention the company has been following lately, it might be called the Xperia I III. So far, the phone has been surrounded by mystery, and the only detail we knew so far was a rumored February 2021 launch. Now, leakster Steve H (aka OnLeaks via Voice) has shared hi-resolution renders of the upcoming Sony flagship, showing the device in all its glory from various angles.

Sony is still not giving up on 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot

Starting with the design, the core aesthetics remain familiar. The Xperia I III appears to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, flaunting a glass-and-metal build with a few refinements. The bezels are slimmer and there is now a new physical shortcut key on the side. Sony is retaining the dual front-firing stereo speakers, and thankfully, the 3.5mm headphone jack is still there. The display is reportedly a 6.5-inch OLED panel with what appears to be a 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio and likely 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Image: Steve H / Voice

As per the leak, the Xperia I III will support 5G, and there is also a microSD card for storage expansion. And just like its predecessors, the fingeprint sensor is embedded in the power button. Over at the back, Sony has equipped its upcoming flagship with a triple rear camera camera system accompanied by a 3D ToF sensor and ZEISS T anti-reflective coating on top.

6.5-inch OLED display with a familiar tall design and three cameras at the back

But there is one notable change. The telephoto camera at the bottom has a rectangular lens opening, which is a clear sign that Sony is going with a periscope or folded lens camera system for the zoom camera on Xperia I III. As we’ve already seen on devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the periscope system helps achieve a higher optical zoom output. Details about rest of the internal specifications are not known, but being a flagship device, we expect it to come equipped with Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line Snapdragon 888 processor.

Image: Steve H / Voice