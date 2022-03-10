Sony Xperia Ace III leaks on new renders revealing compact design and 5.5-inch display

Sony no longer makes small and compact devices, but a new leak emerged that shows off the Xperia Ace III from all angles. The new device appears to be a new compact flagship, and the source revealed the specifications, which points to a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a fairly large 4,500 mAh battery.

The renders were made by OnLeaks and Zollege (via GSMArena), who provided a closer look at what appears to be the new Sony Xperia Ace III. The smartphone will reportedly measure 139.7 x 68.7 x 9.1 mm and come with a 5.5-inch display. For reference, the iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch display and measures 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.7 mm. It will certainly be a compact device, and if the leaks turn out to be true, it may be one of the most compact Android devices with respectable hardware inside.

The device will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB of RAM. The storage isn’t expected to be expandable, but a 128GB and a 256GB option will be available. The phone will also have 5G, and the renders also reveal a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the device.

The device will have a single 13MP camera on the back, and the selfie camera will be placed in a notch on display. The report claims that the Xperia Ace III will have a 4,500 mAh battery inside, which would explain the fairly thick design at 9.1mm. The Xperia Ace II is expected to launch in June, and like previous Ace devices from Sony, it’s expected to be sold in Japan only, since none of the previous devices made it to other markets globally.

Would you like to see a new compact Sony flagship? Would you be interested in picking one up if it was available in North America and Europe? Let us know in the comments.