Sony has announced a new “Lite” model of its Xperia 8 smartphone, which can be termed as a compact phone since it features a 6-inch display. It comes with a Full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 630 14nm Mobile Platform, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite sports a metal frame and both the glass front and back panels are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Further, it comes equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone features dual 12MP + 8MP rear cameras and an 8MP selfie shooter. There is support for 21:9 photo and video capture, portrait selfie, 4K video recording, 120fps slow motion and Steady Shot/Electronic Video Stabilization (EIS). It packs a 2,870mAh battery.

The Sony Xperia 8 Lite costs 28,500 Japanese Yen (~ US$ 280). It will be made available starting September 1 in Japan. There is no information on global availability yet.

Sony Xperia 8 Lite specifications

Display: 6-inch (2560 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 21:9 aspect ratio Wide display

64GB, expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card

Cameras – Rear: 12MP (primary with f/1.8 aperture) + 8MP (secondary with f/2.4 aperture) Front: 8MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture,

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dimensions: 158 x 69 x 8.1 mm; Weight: 170g

Battery: 2,870mAh with Adaptive Charging

2,870mAh with Adaptive Charging Colors: Black, White

