Sony Xperia 5 IV to pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, rumor claims

The Sony Xperia 5 III was announced in April, 2021, nearly a year ago. The previous flagship packed high-end features, and it only became available last month in the US. The successor, the Sony Xperia 5 IV is already in the making, and it’s expected to be equipped with a TSMC-made Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

A new rumor claims (via GSMArena) that the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 IV flagship will come with the same 6.1-inch OLED with, likely with the same 2520 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz. The device is rumored to weigh more at 180g, up from 168, and it’s expected to have the Gorilla Glass Victus panel on both the front and back.

The Xperia 5 IV will receive the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the leak claims that it will be sourced from TSMC, instead of Samsung, which could also be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which we heard about recently, not that long ago. While we have no information, we expect the device to keep the 8GB memory and come with 128/256GB of expandable storage.

The primary camera on the back will reportedly use an IMX557 unit, which is a 12MP sensor with 1.8 µm pixels. There will also be an IMX663, a 12MP telephoto sensor with dual focal lengths, offering 3x and 4.4x zoom capabilities. There will also likely be another IMX363, a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

The Xperia 5 IV is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, and the battery is rumored to receive a slight bump from the 4,500 mAh cell that was in the Xperia 5 III series. The price is also expected to remain the same, or very similar to the existing Xperia 5 III, and we’re unlikely to see a massive increase in the price tag.