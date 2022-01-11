Sony Xperia 5 III is officially available in the US

We have amazing news for those faithful Sony fans out there. The new Sony Xperia 5 III is finally available for purchase in the United States after a long waiting period.

The Sony Xperia 5 III was announced several months ago, back in April 2021, to be precise. The device was then launched back in October 2021 in select markets, including the United Kingdom and Japan in November. However, it failed to be available in the United States until today. As yes, you can now purchase a new Sony Xperia 5 III for just under $1,000.

Sony’s new Xperia 5 III took almost a year to arrive on US soil, and it seems that this may not necessarily help its sales numbers. The device arrives in 2022 with internals that may seem a bit dated, considering that we are more excited about receiving new smartphones powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Whatever the case, the new Xperia 5 III features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. Further, this model packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charge support, a 6.1-inch 1080 x 2520 OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rates. The new device will also arrive with Android 11 out of the box, but you won’t have to wait that long to transition to Android 12, as several Xperia 5 III and Xperia 1 III models have started receiving the latest Android version in the last couple of days.

Your new device will also feature a very interesting camera that will deliver amazing results. It packs a 12MP primary, 12MP telephoto 70/105mm, 12MP ultrawide setup on the back, along with an 8MP selfie camera in the front. The Xperia 5 III follows the same design language as every other Sony device that has recently hit the market, which also means that you won’t get a notch or hole-punch display; instead, you will get classic old bezels, IP68 water, and dust resistance, but maybe my favorite feature is that it still comes with a headphone jack.

You may think that $1,000 may be a bit too much to pay for this device as we have just received the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and we also know that there are many other great devices on the way. Still, you can check out the Xperia 5 III over at B&H.com, where you can pick yours up for just $998, and you will also get a pair of WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise-Canceling In-Ear Earphones from Sony free of charge, which means $198 ‘savings’ for those interested.