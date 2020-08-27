Earlier this week, a hi-res render of the upcoming Sony Xperia 5 II was leaked, giving us a glimpse of the phone’s familiar design. Now, an alleged promotional video that shows the device from all angles, as well as its key specifications have made their way online (via Android Headlines), revealing almost everything about the phone ahead of its September 17 launch date. Have a look at the phone in the video below:

Talking about the specs, the Xperia 5 II will reportedly offer a 6.1-inch Full HD+ HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. It packs the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can be expanded via the dedicated microSD card slot. The upcoming Sony phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery, offers 5G support and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

There are three cameras at the back that include a 12MP (f/1.7, 24mm) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom output, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens with a 124-degree field of view. You get both OIS and EIS, as well as support for 4K HDR slo-mo video capture at 120fps frame rate, which is quite impressive.