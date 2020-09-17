Sony has today launched its latest compact flagship – meet the Xperia 5 II. The new Sony offering is a high-end Android beast from head to toe, and generously employs the company’s proprietary camera tricks and audio-visual technology. The phone comes with an IP68 rating, uses Gorilla Glass 6 on both sides, and thankfully, there is no intrusive notch or hole-punch display. Talking about the display, the Xperia 5 II offers a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, a tall 21:9 aspect ratio. The display is backed by Sony’s in-house 240Hz Motion blur tech and also borrows the X1 engine from its BRAVIA HDR remaster tech to boost the viewing experience.

Talking about the Xperia 5 II’s internal hardware, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chip powering the device, ticking alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. Plus, you can expand the onboard storage by up to 1TB with a microSDXC card, a convenience you’ll rarely find on an Android flagship. Android 10 handles things on the software side. And since this is a Sony device, you get an impressive suite of audio tech that includes Dolby Atmos 19, DSEE Ultimate, and Qualcomm aptX HD audio, and High-Resolution Audio (wired and wireless) support.

And oh, the Sony Xperia 5 II also offers a 3.5mm headphone jack. Yay! A 4,000mAh battery keeps the lights on, and it supports USB PD fast charging. Sony is also offering a host of gaming-related enhancements courtesy of its Game enhancer toolkit, and also lets users enjoy games by connecting the Xperia 5 II directly to a DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller.

Now, let’s talk about cameras. You get three 12MP cameras at the back that includes the main snapper (1/1.7-inch Exmor RS, F/1.7, 24 mm), a wide-angle shooter (1/2.55-inch Exmor RS, F/2.2, 16mm) and a telephoto camera (1/3.4-inch, F/2.4, 70 mm) that offers 3x optical zoom output. Over at the front, you get an 8MP selfie camera. The Xperia 5 II is claimed to be the world’s first smartphone that can record 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion videos.

The Xperia 5 II employs the Real-time Eye AF tech used on its Alpha range of DSLR cameras (for both humans and animals) and also supports 20FPS burst shooting with the aforesaid feature enabled. The professional-grade Photography Pro mode offers users more granular control over aspects such as ISO, shutter speed and EV indicator. You get both OIS and EIS on board for capturing blur-free photos and videos.

The Sony Xperia 5 II comes in pink, blue, gray and black colors. It is priced at €899 (~ Rs. 78,000) for the European market and will cost $949 in the US market. Sony says that its new compact flagship will go on sale in Autumn 2020 or December in some markets.

Source: Sony