Sony begins rolling out Android 12 to the Xperia 5 II

Sony unveiled the Xperia 5 II back in September 2020, and the phone was originally launched with Android 10. The flagship sports a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and it appears that Sony is finally updating it with the latest, and sweetest Android 12 update. The new update is already rolling out to some users. Sony also started updating its other devices to Android 12, including the Xperia 1 II, Xperia Pro, and the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5 III devices.

According to XDA, Sony started rolling out stable Android 12 for the Sony Xperia 5 II. The new software version has a version number of 58.2.A.0.899, and it weighs around 1007MB. The new update is bringing all of the goodies and features from Android 12. It also packs the January 2022 security patch, which is a little outdated, given that the March security patch is about to be released.

The Sony Xperia 5 II XQ-AS52 (Europe and Russia), XQ-AS62 (US), and XQ-AS72 (Asia) models are already receiving the Android 12 update. If you own any of the models, you may already have an OTA update waiting for you, and a notification may have already appeared on your device. If the device hasn’t shown up yet, you can manually go into settings and see if you have it waiting for you.

As always, it might take a few days, or weeks for the update to show up due to the staged rollout. If you want to grab and update the firmware manually, XperiFirm has a tool to help you do just that. Given that this requires flashing and updating manually, we only recommend doing this if you’re already experienced. If you don’t know the steps, we would strongly encourage you to wait for the official update to become available. Don’t forget to back up your data for safety before upgrading, and make sure that your device has at least 60% battery left prior to updating.