Sony Xperia 5 brings the features of the Xperia 1 to a smaller form factor

The rumors about Sony preparing something for IFA 2019 were true, but it is not the Sony Xperia 2, as the gossip implied. That device we’ve been hearing about is now official as the Sony Xperia 5, “bringing key technologies from Xperia 1 into a compact, stylish and sleek smartphone design“.

That smaller footprint is represented by a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2520, and a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio. The heart of the Xperia 5 is the Snapdragon 855 chip, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The triple camera system on the back is made out of a trio of 12MP 16mm, 26mm and 52mm lenses, complemented by an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. Everything is powered by Android 9 Pie and a 3,140mAh battery (full spec sheet available here).

The Xperia 5 will be available starting next month, with pre-orders kicking off next week in select markets in Europe, and Sony throws in a pair of WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones.