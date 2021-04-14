Sony has launched its latest flagship – the Xperia 5 III (pronounced Xperia 5 Mark 3). As for the looks, it is designed similar to the predecessor. Moreover, it weighs just 168 grams, which is well below other flagships on the market. However, considering the screen size is just above 6-inches, it is a given that it will be a light-weight device.

The Sony Xperia 5 III features a 6.1-inch OLED display. It comes with a 21:9 aspect ratio but the resolution is limited to FHD. It does support a 120Hz refresh rate, which has become a norm on the Android flagships. The display lies under the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Further, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC – again, something found on almost every Android flagship. It ticks alongside 8GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage. Unlike the Xperia 1 III, you don’t get expandable storage here.

On the optics front, the Sony Xperia 5 III sports a triple rear camera setup. There is a 16mm 12MP lens with an f/2.6 aperture and dual-PD AF. It is accompanied by a 24mm 12MP lens with an f/1.7 aperture with OIS and dual-PD AF. Moreover, you get a 70mm-105mm 12MP lens with an f/2.9 aperture, dual-PD AF and support for OIS. It comes with ZEISS lens with T coating. Features include real-time eye AF, up to 20fps AF/AE tracking burst with noise reduction, 60 times per second continous AF/AE calculation, and object tracking / AI super resolution zoon. It can also record 4K at 120fps in slow-mo. On the front lies an 8MP selfie shooter.

With the Sony Xperia 5 III, you get a 3.5mm audio jack, a set of stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and 360 spatial sound. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery, which is said to charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with the 30W charger. The availability of the device will be announced soon. It will go on sale in Black and Green color options.