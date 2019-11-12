The Sony Xperia flagship mentioned by reports at the beginning of August could very well end up being the Xperia 3, which will likely be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 865 chip. We’ve seen its specs recently leaked, so we know it will be a top-notch performer.

The images you’re looking at, above and below, are coming from China, and are reportedly depicting the upcoming Xperia 3.

While they don’t reveal much, there’s still some information we can use. The first image above shows the device’s display, which, in typical Sony fashion, features considerable top and bottom, and some decent looking side bezels.

The other image (below) not only shows off the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, but hints towards a rather large camera arrangement, with a respectable camera hump, and what appears to be a slightly curved back.

Sony is expected to launch two versions of this phone, one with 5G, and one with 4G/LTE, and said launch will likely see an February/MWC2020 announcement.

Source: CNMO

Via: PhoneArena