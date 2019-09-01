Sony Xperia 2 specs, renders, and details leak

After introducing the Xperia 1 earlier this year at MWC 2019, Sony is expected to bring the Xperia 2 follow-up to IFA 2019. According to rumors, it should be somewhat smaller than the Xperia 1, while maintaining more or less the same design approach. The renders you see above and below, courtesy of WinFuture, allegedly depict the Xperia 2 which should become official in a matter of days.

The Xperia 2 moniker is a tentative name, as the report suggests the possibility of other names, like Xperia 1s, 1v, or 1r. Whatever the name ends up being, we should expect a 6.1-inch display with the same Cinema Wide 21:9 aspect ratio, and an FHD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

Under the hood will allegedly be a Snapdragon 855 chip, helped by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The camera trio will most likely remain the same, consisting of three 12MP shooter, this time repositioned to the left side, rather than the center on the predecessor. Also, the side-mounted fingerprint scanner is carrier over to the new device, about which Sony will likely reveal more next week.