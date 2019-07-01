Sony Xperia 2 might launch at IFA 2019

It’s not uncommon for smartphone manufacturers to release two flagship devices in a year. Samsung is doing it, Huawei is doing it, and it seems that Sony might be following suit. After introducing the Xperia 1 (image above), among others, at the 2019 MWC, a Sony Xperia 2 could make an appearance at the upcoming IFA 2019 in Berlin.

The information comes from a User Agent Profile (UAProf) file that mentions Sony devices with model numbers J8210 (the Xperia 1 is model number J8110) and J8010, believed to be linked to devices codenamed Sphinx and Horus, both with 5G modems.

While little is known, for the time being, about these devices, the J8210 appears to have a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The J8010 bumps that all the way up to 3840 x 1644 pixels, which matches the resolution of the Xperia 1.

UAProf files are often times published with inaccurate information for placeholder purposes, so we can expect some changes in the information published. Just as well, we can expect the device name to not be Xperia 2, but something else. We’ll refer to it as Xperia 2 until we hear otherwise.