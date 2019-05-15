Sony Xperia 2 leak suggests smaller device coming in September

Sony introduced the Xperia 1, together with the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, at its special event during MWC 2019. It is the Sony flagship for this year, and features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio that Sony calls CinemaWide. Reports are starting to pop-up regarding its possible successor, the Xperia which the company will reportedly introduce at IFA 2019 in September.

Opposed to the Xperia 1, which has its triple-camera setup centered on the back, today’s leak suggests that the Xperia 2 will have the shooters offset to the left. The Xperia 2 will allegedly feature a smaller, 6.1-inch display, and also be physically smaller, measuring 158 x 68.3 x 8.3 mm.

Early spec rumors talk about a Snapdragon 855, paired with 6GB of RAM, and the possibility of a 3,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. The renders above and below try to illustrate the rumors and show off the speculation. You can find more at the source link below.