Android

Sony Xperia 2 leak suggests smaller device coming in September

Contents
Xperia 2

Sony introduced the Xperia 1, together with the Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, at its special event during MWC 2019. It is the Sony flagship for this year, and features a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio that Sony calls CinemaWide. Reports are starting to pop-up regarding its possible successor, the Xperia which the company will reportedly introduce at IFA 2019 in September.

Opposed to the Xperia 1, which has its triple-camera setup centered on the back, today’s leak suggests that the Xperia 2 will have the shooters offset to the left. The Xperia 2 will allegedly feature a smaller, 6.1-inch display, and also be physically smaller, measuring 158 x 68.3 x 8.3 mm.

Early spec rumors talk about a Snapdragon 855, paired with 6GB of RAM, and the possibility of a 3,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. The renders above and below try to illustrate the rumors and show off the speculation. You can find more at the source link below.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
CashCaro
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, News, Rumors, Sony, Xperia 2
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.