Sony Xperia 10 price at $350, due out March 18 – Plus at $430
With a 21:9 display, a dual-camera system and aging Qualcomm Snapdragon 630-tier chipsets, you might be wondering how much you’d pay for a Sony Xperia 10 or Xperia 10 Plus. Will the company follow HMD Global’s lead, blasting its prime Nokia 9 PureView with an introductory discount?
Nope. Retailers in the United States have started pre-orders for the phones. The Xperia 10 has a 6-inch display, 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $349.99 while the Xperia 10 Plus takes things up to 6.5 inches and 4GB of RAM for $429.99.
It’s not bad, but HMD Global is offering competitive devices at that level. But the one ace in the sleeve for Sony is that these unlocked phones can also work not just on GSM networks as those based with AT&T or T-Mobile, but on Verizon’s grid as well.
You can buy either or both devices on Amazon or through B&H Photo among other chains. Note if you click on the bold B&H link that we may generate revenue as a retail affiliate.
