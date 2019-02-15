Android

Sony Xperia 10 Leaks, LG G8 ThinQ Speaker on Display? – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, new renders of the new Xperia 10 have emerged with triple cameras and a very tall display. Evan Blass just provided new HD renders of the LG G8 ThinQ showing us all we need to see. OPPO just teased their F11 Pro that will bring a 48MP camera and should be launched soon. Xiaomi also teased their Mi 9 which also features triple cameras and we should expect at MWC. We end today’s show with Google Fi’s deals for the Google Pixel 3.

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus is really the XA3 and XA3 Plus
The LG G8 ThinQ display will be its speaker, company confirms
LG G8 ThinQ leaked in black and without watermarks
OPPO F11 Pro with 48MP camera coming soon
Xiaomi Mi 9 launch scheduled for February 20, may be at MWC event
Google Fi offers $150 off Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL

Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
F11 Pro, Google, LG, LG G8, Mi 9, Oppo, Pocketnow Daily, Sony, Video, Xiaomi, Xperia 10
Jaime Rivera
