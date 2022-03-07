SONY Xperia 10 IV (Mark 4) allegedly leaked

Sony seems to be planning a comeback in the smartphone market in 2022. Recently, renders of the Sony Xperia 1 IV leaked and now we have our first look at the Sony Xperia 10 IV (Mark 4) thanks to OnLeaks (via Zoutons). The leakers has shared the renders and some specifications of the upcoming Sony's smartphone.

The images show off a Sony smartphone with a white glossy finish and a design similar to its sibling. The large top and bottom bezels are still here, but thankfully, the phone still comes with front-firing dual speakers. Between the large bezels is the Sony Xperia 10 IV's 6.0-inch flat OLED display. The resolution of the display is still unknown and it's also not known if it will support a variable refresh rate.

Rumored SONY Xperia 10 IV (Mark 4) Specs

Category SONY Xperia 10 IV (Mark 4) Display 6-inch, OLED, flat Dimensions 153.3 x 67.3 x 8.4mm Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 Memory 6GB Storage 128GB Camera Triple-camera setup Ports USB-C Battery 4,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor Side-mounted Audio Front-firing dual speakers Operating System Android 11 Colors Black, White, Mint Green, and Berry Blue Price AED 1100 (~$300)

Even though the publication cites the smartphone as a 'flagship', the leaker claims that it will come with mid-range specs and a price tag of around $300. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset which will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Xperia 10 IV (Mark 4) will also not run on the latest version of Android. Instead, it is said to run on Android 11 out of the box. The battery is rated at 4,000 mAh which will be charged via a USB-C port. No details about the camera features or its hardware have been shared yet.

The report says that the smartphone will be available in four colors: black, white, mint green, and berry blue OnLeaks says that the smartphone will hit the market in mid-2022 so we'll have to wait for a bit. We expect more information about the Xperia 10 IV (Mark 4) to be available soon.