Sony announced the Xperia 10 II mid-ranger back in February, but the phone’s availability has so far been quite limited. That changes now, as the company has started taking pre-orders for the phone in Europe via operators and retailers with a price tag of €369 (~$400) attached to it.
Sony Xperia 10 II has an IP68 certified build, which means it can take its fair share of liquid spills. Notably, it sports the company’s signature 21:9 OLED display with the Triluminos technology and the proprietary video optimization tool to enhance the color reproduction.
The new Sony offering is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There are three cameras at the back and a single 8MP camera on the front. Listed below are the key specifications of Xperia 10 II:
|Display
|6-inch OLED
FHD+ (2520×1080 pixels)
21:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|128GB
Expandable up to 1TB
|Rear Camera
|12MP (F/2.0) primary
8MP (F/2.2) wide-angle
8MP (F/2.4) telephoto
|Front Camera
|8MP (F/2.4)
|Battery
|3,600 mAh
|Dimensions
|157x69x8.2 mm
|Weight
|151 grams
|Colors
|Mint, Black, Blue, and White
|Software
|Android 10
