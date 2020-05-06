Sony announced the Xperia 10 II mid-ranger back in February, but the phone’s availability has so far been quite limited. That changes now, as the company has started taking pre-orders for the phone in Europe via operators and retailers with a price tag of €369 (~$400) attached to it.

Sony Xperia 10 II has an IP68 certified build, which means it can take its fair share of liquid spills. Notably, it sports the company’s signature 21:9 OLED display with the Triluminos technology and the proprietary video optimization tool to enhance the color reproduction.

The new Sony offering is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There are three cameras at the back and a single 8MP camera on the front. Listed below are the key specifications of Xperia 10 II:

Display 6-inch OLED

FHD+ (2520×1080 pixels)

21:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB

Expandable up to 1TB Rear Camera 12MP (F/2.0) primary

8MP (F/2.2) wide-angle

8MP (F/2.4) telephoto Front Camera 8MP (F/2.4) Battery 3,600 mAh Dimensions 157x69x8.2 mm Weight 151 grams Colors Mint, Black, Blue, and White Software Android 10

Source: Sony