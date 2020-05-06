Sony announced the Xperia 10 II mid-ranger back in February, but the phone’s availability has so far been quite limited. That changes now, as the company has started taking pre-orders for the phone in Europe via operators and retailers with a price tag of €369 (~$400) attached to it.

Sony Xperia 10 II has an IP68 certified build, which means it can take its fair share of liquid spills. Notably, it sports the company’s signature 21:9 OLED display with the Triluminos technology and the proprietary video optimization tool to enhance the color reproduction.

The new Sony offering is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There are three cameras at the back and a single 8MP camera on the front. Listed below are the key specifications of Xperia 10 II:

Display6-inch OLED
FHD+ (2520×1080 pixels)
21:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Expandable up to 1TB
Rear Camera12MP (F/2.0) primary
8MP (F/2.2) wide-angle
8MP (F/2.4) telephoto
Front Camera8MP (F/2.4)
Battery3,600 mAh
Dimensions157x69x8.2 mm
Weight151 grams
ColorsMint, Black, Blue, and White
SoftwareAndroid 10

Source: Sony

