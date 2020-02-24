Up next
Aside from launching the Xperia 1 II and the Xperia Pro flagship phones, Sony has also lifted the covers from the Xperia 10 II mid-range smartphone. It flaunts IP68 dust and water-resistant build with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Xperia 10 II features Sony’s familiar 21:9 design language and has a few other surprises up its sleeve such as High-Resolution Audio Wireless, DSEE HX, and native High-Resolution audio playback support.

Here’s what the Xperia 10 II offers:

  • 6-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520) 21:9 OLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC
  • 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage (expandable up to 1TB)
  • Triple rear cameras (12-megapixel main + 8-megapixel wide-angle + 8-megapixel telephoto)
  • 8-megapixel selfie snapper
  • 3,600mAh battery

Xperia 10 II runs Android 10 and comes in four colors – Black, Blue, Mint, and White. However, Sony is yet to reveal the pricing and market availability details of its new mid-range offering.

Source: Sony Asia

