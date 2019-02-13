Android

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus is really the XA3 and XA3 Plus

We’re expecting to officially see the Sony Xperia XA3, and its larger sibling, the Xperia XA 3 Plus. That might not happen, if a recent report is accurate, as Sony might have decided to simplify its smartphone naming convention. Instead, we might get the Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia 10 Plus, which are basically new names for the same (aforementioned) phones.

It seems like Sony is opting for not only a visual makeover in the design of its new phones, but it also wants to mark that with changing the names up a little bit. The Xperia X moniker followed the Z-phones (Xperia Z5 Ultra being the last of the Z-breed). Sony used the XZ to mark flagship models, and XA to name mid-range devices. If the report is spot-on, Sony will copy Samsung and others in naming the standard phone Xperia 10 (and numbers will probably increase), and the flagship version Xperia 10 Plus (and these too will probably increase).

