May is shaping up to be a busy month, with Google announcing its first foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold, and its new midranger, the Google Pixel 7a, as well as its new Google Pixel Tablet. Sony decided to spice things up, and the company just unveiled its latest Xperia 1 V flagship, alongside the company’s new Sony Xperia 10 V midranger. The new devices come with several hardware and software improvements, and here’s everything you need to know about the new Sony smartphones.

Sony Xperia 1 V

The new Sony Xperia 1 V features a similar looks, and the same dimensions as its predecessor, the Xperia 1 IV. It has a large 6.5-inch 1644 x 3840 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 12GB of memory and up to 512GB of storage. Sony kept the microSD card slot, as well as the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device weighs just 187 grams, and it’s IP68 water and dust resistant. The Xperia 1 V comes with Android 13, and has Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C 3.2 port with OTG and video output on the bottom.

The Xperia 1 V features a triple camera setup, a 48MP f/1.9 primary, a 12MP f/2.3 telephoto with up to 5.2x optical zoom, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. All the sensors come with Zeiss optics. Sony says the new Xperia 1 V’s sensors will be able to capture better photos in low-light environments with less noise, and night mode is also here to help with dark places. On the front, the Xperia 1 V boasts a 12MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

When it comes to the battery, the Xperia sports a 5,000 mAh cell inside with support for 30W wired charging. Sony says the device can go from zero to 50% in 30 minutes. Wireless and reverse wireless charging is also supported.

The Xperia 1 V will be available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Khaki Green colors from late June in select markets. It’ll retail for £1,299 in the UK, and €1,399 elsewhere in Europe. The Xperia 1 V will be available for pre-order on May 11 for $1,399.99 in the US. The phone will ship on July 28. It’s worth noting that the Khaki Green color variant will be exclusively available on Sony’s website only.

Customers who pre-order from May 11 will be eligible to receive the Sony LinkBuds (WFL900/H) wireless earbuds worth $180.

Sony Xperia 10 V

Similar to the Xperia 1 V, the Xperia 10 V keeps the same looks and dimensions as its predecessor, the Xperia 10 IV. The device weighs just 159 grams, and it has a plastic back with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. The Xperia 10 V has a 6.1-nch OLED display, and what’s interesting is that it appears to be a 60Hz panel.

The Xperia 10 V is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G chip, the same SoC that powered the last generation. There’s 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via microSD. The only real difference between the new and the old device is the primary camera. The new Xperia 10 V sports a new 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor, the same 8MP f/2.2 telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and the same 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide as the 10 IV. It even has the same front-facing camera, with an 8MP f/2.0 lens.

On the battery side of things, the Xperia 10 V comes with a 5,000 mAh cell inside. Sadly, Sony didn’t share if the device supports any fast charging solutions, but there’s a chance the device supports the same 21W charging rate using Power Delivery.

The Sony Xperia 10 V will retail for €449 (~$490) in Europe, and go on sale in mid-June. The device will be available in select markets, and we haven’t heard whether it’ll be available in North America.

Should you buy the new Sony Xperia 1 V flagship?

The Xperia 1 V might look the same as its predecessor, but Sony promises a ton of improvements, especially in the camera department. Even though Sony provides its camera sensors to the most popular smartphone manufacturers around the world, the company has failed to capture a large piece of the pie, and its software couldn’t compete with the likes of Google, Samsung, and Apple.

While we don’t expect anything groundbreaking from the new flagship, we have high hopes that Sony did its homework and finally managed to make the camera experience more competitive.

It’s also worth noting that the shipment situation is still far from ideal, and even though the Xperia 1 V will be up for pre-orders from May 11th, the device will only ship to customers at the end of July, a mere two months later. That’s late, but there are signs that Sony is slowly improving its situation, and it’s better than it was in the past, where some of its devices would arrive 4-6 months later, right as the company would announce its new successors.