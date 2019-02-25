Update: The entire Sony Xperia line-up (Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 plus) is now official.

Sony is set to unveil its 2019 smartphone line-up in a couple of hours, and, some photos of what looks like the flagship Xperia 1 have leaked. The front of the devices seems to feature that tall display that was rumored for quite some time. Sony didn’t adopt a notch or cutouts, and the top and bottom signature Sony bezels seem to be present on the 2019 flagship as well.

The back gives us a look at the triple-camera setup with dual LED flashes. There’s no fingerprint scanner beneath them, which means that Sony will either employ an in-display unit, or go with the traditional side-mounted placement inside the power button.

The images seem to be in-line with the previously leaked renders. The rumored specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, as well as a price tag of around $1,000. In a couple of hours Sony will make everything public at its upcoming MWC 2019 event.