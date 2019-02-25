Android

Breaking: Sony Xperia 1 leaked hours before announcement

Contents

Update: The entire Sony Xperia line-up (Xperia 1, Xperia 10, Xperia 10 plus) is now official.

Sony is set to unveil its 2019 smartphone line-up in a couple of hours, and, some photos of what looks like the flagship Xperia 1 have leaked. The front of the devices seems to feature that tall display that was rumored for quite some time. Sony didn’t adopt a notch or cutouts, and the top and bottom signature Sony bezels seem to be present on the 2019 flagship as well.

The back gives us a look at the triple-camera setup with dual LED flashes. There’s no fingerprint scanner beneath them, which means that Sony will either employ an in-display unit, or go with the traditional side-mounted placement inside the power button.

The images seem to be in-line with the previously leaked renders. The rumored specs include a Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 or 8GB of RAM, as well as a price tag of around $1,000. In a couple of hours Sony will make everything public at its upcoming MWC 2019 event.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Via
Phandroid
Source
Slashleaks
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Leaks, News, Rumors, Sony, Xperia 1
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.